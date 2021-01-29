Cubic Asset Management LLC Has $4.62 Million Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Cubic Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,288 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the quarter. Kimberly-Clark accounts for 1.4% of Cubic Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $4,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,098,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,969 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,535,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,761,000 after purchasing an additional 162,971 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,287,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,824,000 after purchasing an additional 45,478 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,057,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,108,000 after acquiring an additional 106,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,938,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,214,000 after acquiring an additional 138,071 shares in the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on KMB. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Kimberly-Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.92.

Shares of KMB traded down $2.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $132.54. 76,264 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,336,258. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $133.58 and its 200 day moving average is $143.45. The stock has a market cap of $45.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.00. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $110.66 and a 1-year high of $160.16.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 812.50%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 62.12%.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.