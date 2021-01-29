Cubic Asset Management LLC Invests $936,000 in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Cubic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 21,140 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,000. Cubic Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of M/I Homes as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in M/I Homes during the third quarter valued at $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in M/I Homes by 45.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,377 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in M/I Homes by 1,100.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in M/I Homes by 244.9% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,666 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in M/I Homes during the third quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th.

Shares of M/I Homes stock traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,405. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.32. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.62 and a 12-month high of $55.50. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 5.47.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $1.07. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 6.99%. The business had revenue of $847.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.80 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

M/I Homes Profile

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

