Cubic Asset Management LLC Makes New $297,000 Investment in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)

Cubic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of APOG. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in Apogee Enterprises by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 64,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Apogee Enterprises by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Apogee Enterprises by 0.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 207,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,433,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Apogee Enterprises by 2.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apogee Enterprises alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st.

Apogee Enterprises stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,177. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $914.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.10. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.77 and a 12 month high of $38.80.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $313.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.84 million. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This is an increase from Apogee Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Apogee Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 31.51%.

In other Apogee Enterprises news, Director Bernard P. Aldrich sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total value of $650,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,846.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

About Apogee Enterprises

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

Featured Article: What is a front-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.