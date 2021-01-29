Cubic Asset Management LLC Takes $658,000 Position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Cubic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,840 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UFPI. AJO LP grew its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 152.4% in the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 233,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,205,000 after buying an additional 141,120 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in UFP Industries by 35.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 451,125 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,493,000 after purchasing an additional 119,225 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in UFP Industries by 81.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 113,362 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 50,777 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC purchased a new position in UFP Industries in the third quarter valued at about $2,599,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in UFP Industries by 16.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 298,225 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,760,000 after purchasing an additional 41,162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Get UFP Industries alerts:

NASDAQ:UFPI traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.38. 6,422 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,510. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.17. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.17 and a 52 week high of $64.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.42.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UFPI. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UFP Industries in a report on Monday, January 18th. Benchmark raised UFP Industries to a “top pick” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.17.

About UFP Industries

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

See Also: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.