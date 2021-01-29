Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Acquires 940 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,059 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 940 shares during the quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Inverness Counsel LLC NY bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $235,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 7,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 18,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,576,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $487,000.

Shares of VB opened at $202.26 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $199.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.52. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $95.51 and a 1 year high of $210.49.

