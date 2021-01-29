Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Decreases Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First United Bank Trust increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 21,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 4,369 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 21,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 155,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,092,000 after acquiring an additional 19,356 shares during the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 32,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after acquiring an additional 10,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 13,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $96.36 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.70 and a 200 day moving average of $96.44. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $78.82 and a one year high of $97.19.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Read More: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.