Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Has $1.63 Million Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,390 shares during the quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Farmers Trust Co. raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 154,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,669,000 after buying an additional 42,842 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth $235,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 964.7% during the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 3,637 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 36,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth $423,000. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $30.87 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $48.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.99 and its 200-day moving average is $26.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $127.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.27, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 9.13%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Article: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.