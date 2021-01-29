Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Has $200,000 Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. lessened its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,215 shares during the quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in General Electric by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 351,013,062 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,190,277,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602,725 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in General Electric by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 89,226,293 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $555,880,000 after purchasing an additional 14,253,265 shares in the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN increased its holdings in General Electric by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 37,604,179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $234,274,000 after purchasing an additional 4,215,596 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in General Electric by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 30,774,059 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $191,723,000 after purchasing an additional 7,327,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in General Electric by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,116,783 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $187,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,259 shares in the last quarter. 60.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $11.09 on Friday. General Electric has a one year low of $5.48 and a one year high of $13.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.06 and its 200 day moving average is $8.32. The firm has a market cap of $97.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.81, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 25th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday. DZ Bank upgraded General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Oppenheimer upgraded General Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on General Electric from $6.81 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on General Electric from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.19.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

