Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 115.5% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the third quarter worth $19,754,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 29,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 3,731 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 449.0% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 20,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 16,516 shares during the period. Finally, Community Trust & Investment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

MS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.05.

In related news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 175,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total transaction of $12,796,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,249,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,326,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,500 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total value of $1,379,545.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 174,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,020,145.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 212,380 shares of company stock valued at $15,582,671. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MS opened at $69.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $125.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $27.20 and a 52-week high of $77.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.96.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.53 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

