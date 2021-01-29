Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Sells 170 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 1.4% of Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VGT. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% during the third quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 12,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,947,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 191.8% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.4% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 13,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 48.1% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $358.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $352.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $322.44. Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $179.45 and a 12 month high of $369.52.

Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

