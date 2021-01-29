Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Sells 2,356 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,985 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 2,356 shares during the quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 628.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 859 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1,523.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,396 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

EOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $53.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Truist raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.25.

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $52.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.00 and a 52-week high of $77.98. The company has a market cap of $30.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.31 and a beta of 2.09.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The energy exploration company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.25. EOG Resources had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.12%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

