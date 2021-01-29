Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Sells 2,400 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 83,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,174,000 after acquiring an additional 9,004 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at about $212,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 50.9% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 4,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.2% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 20,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.2% during the third quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 32,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after acquiring an additional 5,624 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VYM opened at $92.69 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.04. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $60.07 and a 52 week high of $96.09.

Featured Article: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.