Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 6.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 EPS.

Shares of CFR stock opened at $92.61 on Friday. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 52-week low of $47.69 and a 52-week high of $98.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.44.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Compass Point downgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Cullen/Frost Bankers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.10.

Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

