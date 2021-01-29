CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) Shares Sold by V Wealth Advisors LLC

V Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CURO Group were worth $166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Second Curve Capital LLC raised its holdings in CURO Group by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Second Curve Capital LLC now owns 536,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,784,000 after acquiring an additional 79,000 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in CURO Group by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 355,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 52,177 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CURO Group by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 184,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 41,221 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in CURO Group by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 139,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 42,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in CURO Group by 594.7% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 125,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 107,191 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CURO opened at $14.83 on Friday. CURO Group Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $3.43 and a 52-week high of $20.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.52 and a 200-day moving average of $9.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $606.32 million, a PE ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 3.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.10.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.22. CURO Group had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 115.45%. The company had revenue of $182.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.79 million. Equities research analysts expect that CURO Group Holdings Corp. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP William C. Baker sold 11,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total transaction of $100,979.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 358,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,053,600.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald Gayhardt sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total transaction of $136,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 824,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,529,319.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 152,304 shares of company stock valued at $1,544,701. 51.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CURO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on CURO Group from $14.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. TheStreet upgraded CURO Group from an “e+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CURO Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, credit protection insurance, gold buying, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

