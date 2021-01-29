Curtis Drew Hodgson Sells 2,250 Shares of Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Stock

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $34,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 2,690,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,437,303.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Curtis Drew Hodgson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 21st, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 12,933 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total value of $198,780.21.

On Wednesday, January 13th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 59 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.20, for a total transaction of $896.80.

On Monday, January 11th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 300 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.20, for a total transaction of $4,560.00.

On Wednesday, January 6th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 2,955 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total transaction of $44,945.55.

On Monday, January 4th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 532 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $8,113.00.

On Monday, December 7th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 4,218 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.20, for a total transaction of $64,113.60.

On Friday, November 27th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 3,419 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.20, for a total transaction of $51,968.80.

On Wednesday, November 25th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 490 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total value of $7,301.00.

On Monday, November 23rd, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 4,998 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total value of $74,520.18.

On Thursday, November 19th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 3,669 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total value of $54,704.79.

Shares of Legacy Housing stock opened at $14.20 on Friday. Legacy Housing Co. has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $16.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.57. The company has a market cap of $343.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $43.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.26 million. Legacy Housing had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 13.53%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Legacy Housing Co. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LEGH. TheStreet upgraded shares of Legacy Housing from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Legacy Housing from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Legacy Housing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Legacy Housing by 5.8% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 23,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Legacy Housing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 261.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 7,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 40.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 13,554 shares during the period. 18.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Legacy Housing

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms, with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.

