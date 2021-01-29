Curve DAO Token Tops One Day Trading Volume of $338.16 Million (CRV)

Curve DAO Token (CURRENCY:CRV) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. One Curve DAO Token coin can now be bought for about $1.97 or 0.00005359 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Curve DAO Token has traded down 2.2% against the dollar. Curve DAO Token has a market cap of $399.84 million and approximately $338.16 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.49 or 0.00063762 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $294.67 or 0.00799816 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005626 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.53 or 0.00044858 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002714 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,456.45 or 0.03953267 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00013870 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00016419 BTC.

Curve DAO Token Profile

Curve DAO Token (CRV) is a coin. It launched on September 6th, 2018. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,421,903,060 coins and its circulating supply is 202,499,438 coins. The official website for Curve DAO Token is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv. Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @CravyHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Curve DAO Token Coin Trading

Curve DAO Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curve DAO Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curve DAO Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Curve DAO Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

