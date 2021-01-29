Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Releases FY 2023 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) updated its FY 2023

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.50 for the period. Customers Bancorp also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 4.00 EPS.

CUBI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Hovde Group initiated coverage on Customers Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Customers Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on Customers Bancorp in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Customers Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.17.

NYSE CUBI traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.40. The company had a trading volume of 850 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,735. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.98 and its 200 day moving average is $15.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Customers Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.36 and a fifty-two week high of $23.19. The company has a market capitalization of $707.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.55.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.06. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 17.45%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Customers Bancorp will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Customers Bancorp news, EVP Glenn Hedde sold 9,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.42, for a total value of $132,188.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James T. Collins sold 1,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.26, for a total value of $37,396.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,600 shares of company stock valued at $373,500. 9.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as non-retail time deposit.

