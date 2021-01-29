Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cutera Inc designs, develops, manufactures and markets the CoolGlide family of products for use in laser and other light-based aesthetic applications. The original CoolGlide CV provides permanent hair reduction on all skin types. The second generation CoolGlide Excel incorporated features that added the capability to treat a variety of vascular lesions, which include facial telangiectasia, spider and reticular leg veins. The CoolGlide Vantage added non-ablative skin therapy to the range of applications offered by the system. “

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Cutera from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.25.

Shares of CUTR opened at $24.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Cutera has a one year low of $9.07 and a one year high of $29.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.54 million, a PE ratio of -13.65 and a beta of 1.60.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.29. Cutera had a negative net margin of 18.83% and a negative return on equity of 61.21%. The business had revenue of $39.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.10 million. Analysts expect that Cutera will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Cutera by 339.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,644 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Cutera by 358.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,271 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Cutera by 24.3% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,852 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Cutera by 28.6% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,185 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Cutera by 21.9% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,580 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 3,704 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; truSculpt for the non-surgical body sculpting market; Juliet, a laser for women's intimate health; Secret RF, a fractional radio frequency microneedling device for skin revitalization; and enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions and acne scars.

