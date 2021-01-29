Cwm LLC Acquires 36,547 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Cwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 25.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 179,047 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,547 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $16,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ATVI. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 28.0% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 40,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after acquiring an additional 8,791 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 13.3% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 14,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 23.0% during the third quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 229.1% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,970,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067,889 shares during the period. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.65, for a total transaction of $15,330,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total transaction of $807,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 285,000 shares of company stock valued at $22,055,750. 1.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ATVI opened at $90.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $69.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.56, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.63. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.51 and a 12-month high of $95.87.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Activision Blizzard’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on ATVI. MKM Partners raised their price target on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Activision Blizzard in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Activision Blizzard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.10.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

