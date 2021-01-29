Cwm LLC Acquires 53,876 Shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) by 64.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 137,267 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,876 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Palomar were worth $12,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Palomar by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,024,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,234,000 after acquiring an additional 716,435 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Palomar by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 617,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,350,000 after acquiring an additional 35,705 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Palomar by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 548,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,635 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Palomar by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 541,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,409,000 after purchasing an additional 19,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palomar in the 4th quarter valued at $32,173,000. 90.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Palomar from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Palomar from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Palomar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Palomar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.86.

Shares of NASDAQ PLMR opened at $99.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 125.71 and a beta of -0.13. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.21 and a 12-month high of $121.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.79.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $42.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.55 million. Palomar had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 11.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Palomar news, Director Richard H. Taketa acquired 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jon Christianson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.63, for a total transaction of $134,445.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 101,200 shares of company stock worth $8,655,431. 7.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Palomar Holdings, Inc provides specialty property insurance. It offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, specialty homeowners, commercial all-risk, Hawaii hurricane, residential flood, inland marine, assumed reinsurance, and real estate investor.

