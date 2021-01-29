Cwm LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Cwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 271,371 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,087 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $37,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 36.0% during the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1,327.3% during the fourth quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $4,327,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 301,954 shares in the company, valued at $43,559,884.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kathleen B. Fish sold 34,513 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $4,831,820.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,815,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 501,243 shares of company stock worth $68,703,231. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG opened at $130.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $321.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $94.34 and a fifty-two week high of $146.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.90.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.72%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PG shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Truist increased their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.75.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

