Cwm LLC Buys 710 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Cwm LLC raised its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,056 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $9,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Align Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Align Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in Align Technology by 93.6% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 91 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Align Technology by 108.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Align Technology by 172.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 117 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN opened at $536.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $537.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $407.32. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.88 and a twelve month high of $579.50.

ALGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $563.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Align Technology from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Align Technology from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on Align Technology from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Align Technology from $460.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $441.00.

In other news, SVP Yuval Shaked sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.10, for a total transaction of $432,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Zelko Relic sold 22,886 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.00, for a total value of $11,008,166.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,502 shares in the company, valued at $17,557,462. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,364 shares of company stock worth $20,375,194 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

Featured Article: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.