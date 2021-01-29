Cwm LLC Has $10.10 Million Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Cwm LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 231.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,678 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 13,039 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $10,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,531,546 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,765,879,000 after buying an additional 125,297 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,654,518,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Netflix by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,008,483 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,504,333,000 after purchasing an additional 140,674 shares during the period. SB Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,024,473,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,950,745 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $975,432,000 after purchasing an additional 50,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NFLX shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Netflix from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $685.00 price target (up previously from $628.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Truist upped their price target on Netflix from $560.00 to $630.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Pivotal Research upped their price target on Netflix from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $580.62.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $538.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $523.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $505.05. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $290.25 and a one year high of $593.29. The firm has a market cap of $237.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total transaction of $268,602.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,602.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 437,311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.26, for a total value of $230,576,597.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,097 shares in the company, valued at $21,668,804.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 458,906 shares of company stock worth $240,726,569. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

