Cwm LLC Has $14.85 Million Holdings in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Cwm LLC lifted its stake in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 166,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 9,790 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Kornit Digital were worth $14,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kornit Digital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of Kornit Digital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 82.7% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Kornit Digital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kornit Digital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $187,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KRNT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Kornit Digital in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Kornit Digital from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Kornit Digital from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Kornit Digital from $70.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.11.

NASDAQ KRNT opened at $94.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.01 and a 200-day moving average of $71.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -593.69 and a beta of 1.70. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 52 week low of $22.17 and a 52 week high of $100.47.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $59.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.29 million. Kornit Digital had a negative return on equity of 1.05% and a negative net margin of 3.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry worldwide. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services.

