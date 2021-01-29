Cwm LLC Has $19.61 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Cwm LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 25.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 580,926 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,056 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $19,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPDW. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,125,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498,429 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 191.6% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,709,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,575 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,973,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,575 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 1,457,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,649,000 after purchasing an additional 545,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $13,521,000.

NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $34.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.08. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $20.27 and a 12 month high of $35.23.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

