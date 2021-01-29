Cwm LLC Purchases 17,235 Shares of frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Cwm LLC raised its position in shares of frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 208,461 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,235 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in frontdoor were worth $10,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FTDR. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in frontdoor during the first quarter valued at $219,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in frontdoor by 5.1% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of frontdoor by 14.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of frontdoor by 11.1% during the third quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 274,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,694,000 after purchasing an additional 27,527 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of frontdoor by 10.0% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of frontdoor from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of frontdoor from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of frontdoor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of frontdoor from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

NASDAQ:FTDR opened at $56.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.58. frontdoor, inc. has a 52 week low of $30.06 and a 52 week high of $58.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.47.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59. The firm had revenue of $440.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.21 million. frontdoor had a net margin of 8.96% and a negative return on equity of 104.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Analysts expect that frontdoor, inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 21 household systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

