Cwm LLC Sells 144,677 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Cwm LLC decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 30.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 333,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144,677 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $18,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FIXD. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $743,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 14.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 41.9% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 142.0% in the third quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 967,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,397,000 after acquiring an additional 567,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 132.8% in the third quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 26,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 14,851 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIXD opened at $54.48 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.00. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $45.38 and a 52-week high of $58.74.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%.

