Cypress Growth Fund Iii LP Acquires Shares of 50,000 Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Cypress Growth Fund Iii LP acquired a new stake in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,726,000. Upwork comprises 1.5% of Cypress Growth Fund Iii LP’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Upwork in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Upwork in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Upwork during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Upwork during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Upwork by 291.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UPWK. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Upwork from $27.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Upwork from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Upwork from $28.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Upwork has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.78.

In other news, VP Eric Gilpin sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total transaction of $2,564,100.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 42,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,213,844.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total transaction of $42,968.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 439,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,717,632.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 179,068 shares of company stock worth $5,756,824. Corporate insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UPWK traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.59. The stock had a trading volume of 62,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,030,865. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Upwork Inc. has a one year low of $5.14 and a one year high of $46.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -171.84 and a beta of 2.15.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $88.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.44 million. Upwork had a negative net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Upwork Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Upwork Inc operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers) in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 8,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and web development.

