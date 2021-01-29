D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Acquired by Exane Derivatives

Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 28,411.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,413 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 7,387 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Soros Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 70.0% in the third quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 3,054,004 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $230,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,934 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 11.8% in the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 10,441,364 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $789,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,627 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 42.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,527,437 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $191,149,000 after purchasing an additional 748,715 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 23.7% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,414,502 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $182,609,000 after purchasing an additional 463,358 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 105.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 817,335 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,815,000 after purchasing an additional 420,247 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on DHI. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $78.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays raised their target price on D.R. Horton from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Truist upgraded D.R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $58.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.14.

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $76.80 on Friday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.51 and a fifty-two week high of $83.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $28.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The construction company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.42. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

In other news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 2,500 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $187,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,137,025. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 470 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total value of $34,817.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,817.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,046 shares of company stock worth $2,228,214 in the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

