DA Davidson Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC)

Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) – DA Davidson increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Banc of California in a report released on Monday, January 25th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.15 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.94.

Several other research firms have also commented on BANC. TheStreet upgraded Banc of California from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Banc of California from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Banc of California from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banc of California from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.70.

NYSE:BANC opened at $17.56 on Wednesday. Banc of California has a 12 month low of $6.44 and a 12 month high of $19.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $882.21 million, a P/E ratio of -92.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.85.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.17. Banc of California had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 1.62%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BANC. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Banc of California in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Banc of California in the second quarter worth approximately $111,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Banc of California by 337.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,394 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 8,789 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Banc of California in the fourth quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Banc of California in the third quarter worth approximately $158,000. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mary A. Curran purchased 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.13 per share, for a total transaction of $50,946.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,122.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.38%.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

