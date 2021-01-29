DA Davidson Comments on Wintrust Financial Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Wintrust Financial in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 26th. DA Davidson analyst D. Konrad now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $5.65 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.40. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Wintrust Financial’s FY2022 earnings at $6.00 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist increased their target price on Wintrust Financial from $47.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Wintrust Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.11.

NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $62.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.61. Wintrust Financial has a 1 year low of $22.02 and a 1 year high of $69.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.22. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 14.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS.

In other Wintrust Financial news, President Timothy Crane sold 6,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.32, for a total value of $413,341.76. Following the transaction, the president now owns 27,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,648,740.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward J. Wehmer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.14, for a total value of $797,100.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,141 shares of company stock valued at $2,051,042. 1.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 296.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Wintrust Financial by 58.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,062 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Wintrust Financial by 15.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,088 shares of the bank’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 123.6% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the period. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

