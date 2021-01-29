DA Davidson Increases Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Price Target to $82.00

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) had its target price upped by DA Davidson from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.46 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.84 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.93 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on WAL. Truist upped their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $61.55.

NYSE WAL opened at $69.19 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $20.90 and a fifty-two week high of $73.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 1.76.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.55. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 32.82%. The firm had revenue of $338.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.88 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Todd Marshall sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $4,412,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,171,929.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald D. Snyder sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.29, for a total value of $351,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,750 shares of company stock valued at $4,894,138 over the last 90 days. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WAL. FMR LLC boosted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 292.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,918,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429,280 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the third quarter valued at $27,544,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5,275.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 386,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,526,000 after acquiring an additional 379,455 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 87.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 466,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,750,000 after acquiring an additional 217,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 403.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 189,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,990,000 after acquiring an additional 151,755 shares during the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

