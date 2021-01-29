DA Davidson Initiates Coverage on Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT)

DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) in a research note published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Shift Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shift Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wedbush lowered shares of Shift Technologies from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Shift Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Shift Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued an overweight rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.50.

Get Shift Technologies alerts:

SFT opened at $8.31 on Monday. Shift Technologies has a 12 month low of $6.40 and a 12 month high of $14.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.55.

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $59.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.90 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Shift Technologies will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Sean Foy acquired 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.10 per share, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider George Arison acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.72 per share, for a total transaction of $100,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 42,500 shares of company stock worth $302,850 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.34% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Shift Technologies stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 73,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC owned about 0.09% of Shift Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.31% of the company’s stock.

Shift Technologies Company Profile

Shift Technologies, Inc provides an online platform that allows people to buy and sell their new and used cars. The company offers sedans, hatchbacks, wagons, SUVs, vans, coupes, convertibles, and trucks. It also offers financing options. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Francisco, California with physical locations in San Francisco, Los Angeles, San Diego, and Sacramento, California; and Portland, Oregon.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for Shift Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.