Dai-ichi Life (OTCMKTS:DCNSF) Upgraded to “Conviction-Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Dai-ichi Life (OTCMKTS:DCNSF) from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

DCNSF stock opened at $16.00 on Monday. Dai-ichi Life has a 1 year low of $9.96 and a 1 year high of $17.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.26 and a 200 day moving average of $15.16.

About Dai-ichi Life

Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in Japan, the United States, and internationally. It operates through The Domestic Life Insurance Business, The Overseas Insurance Business, and Other Business segments. The company offers individual life insurance and annuities, non-participating single premium whole life insurance, financial insurance and annuities, and group annuities.

