Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, LTD. manufactures air conditioning equipment for household and commercial use. The company also operates chemical, oil hydraulics, defense system and electronics businesses. It operates primarily in Japan, Asia and Oceania, Europe, the United States, China and internationally. DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, LTD. is headquartered in Osaka, Japan. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Daikin Industries,Ltd. from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 20th.

Shares of DKILY opened at $22.12 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.96 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.17. Daikin Industries,Ltd. has a one year low of $9.96 and a one year high of $24.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.08 and its 200-day moving average is $19.98.

Daikin Industries,Ltd. Company Profile

Daikin Industries, Ltd. manufactures, distributes, and sells air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment, and chemical products. The company's air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment products include room air-conditioning systems; air purifiers; heat-pump hot-water supply and room-heating systems; packaged air-conditioning systems; multiple air-conditioning systems for office buildings; air-conditioning systems for facilities and plants; absorption refrigerators; freezers; water chillers; turbo refrigerator equipment; air-handling units; air filters; industrial dust collectors; marine-type container refrigeration; and refrigerating and freezing showcases.

