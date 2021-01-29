Daimler AG (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $2.95 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Daimler AG (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Daimler in a report released on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Houchois expects that the company will post earnings of $2.95 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Daimler’s FY2022 earnings at $10.22 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. BNP Paribas raised Daimler from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

Daimler stock opened at $71.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 421.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.39. Daimler has a 1-year low of $22.75 and a 1-year high of $72.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

About Daimler

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

