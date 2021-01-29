Daiwa Securities Group (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Daiwa Securities Group (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Daiwa Securities Group had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 10.18%.

Shares of DSEEY traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.82. 6,960 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,632. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.43. Daiwa Securities Group has a twelve month low of $3.33 and a twelve month high of $5.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 0.76.

Daiwa Securities Group Company Profile

Daiwa Securities Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily operates as a securities broker-dealer in Japan and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Retail, Wholesale, Asset management, and Investment. It provides services, such as brokerage, trading, underwriting, strategic advice, product development, and structured finance.

