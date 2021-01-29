Daniel B. Winslow Sells 10,000 Shares of Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) Stock

Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) EVP Daniel B. Winslow sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total transaction of $73,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,643.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of RMNI stock opened at $6.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.56 and a 200-day moving average of $4.51. Rimini Street, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.22 and a 12-month high of $7.70. The firm has a market cap of $532.47 million, a P/E ratio of -26.85, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.76.

Get Rimini Street alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rimini Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Rimini Street in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RMNI. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Rimini Street by 151.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 6,759 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Rimini Street during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in Rimini Street in the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. AJO LP bought a new stake in Rimini Street in the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Rimini Street by 292.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 51,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 38,283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

About Rimini Street

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products and services for various industries. The company offers third-party support for Oracle and SAP software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

Featured Story: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Rimini Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rimini Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.