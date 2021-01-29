Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) Shares Down 7.6%

Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE)’s stock price was down 7.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.11 and last traded at $5.26. Approximately 1,234,916 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 168% from the average daily volume of 460,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.69.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DSKE. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Daseke from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (up from $9.00) on shares of Daseke in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Daseke from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $342.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.49 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.89.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.25. Daseke had a positive return on equity of 33.15% and a negative net margin of 1.28%. The firm had revenue of $375.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.75 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Daseke, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Daseke by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 336,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 44,051 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Daseke during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of Daseke during the 3rd quarter valued at about $247,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Daseke by 167.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 249,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after buying an additional 156,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Daseke during the 3rd quarter valued at about $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.83% of the company’s stock.

Daseke, Inc consolidates and provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials, as well as heavy machinery, such as construction, mining, and agriculture.

