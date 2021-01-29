Dash (DASH) Price Tops $104.14

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 29th. One Dash coin can currently be bought for $104.14 or 0.00306129 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dash has a total market cap of $1.04 billion and approximately $749.11 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Dash has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Dash alerts:

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.68 or 0.00031404 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003393 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000797 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $510.94 or 0.01502005 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000052 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 117.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 553.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Dash Coin Profile

Dash (DASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 9,949,004 coins. Dash’s official website is www.dash.org. The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dash’s official message board is www.dash.org/forum.

According to CryptoCompare, “Difficulty retargets each blockBlock reward decreases each block according to the formula: BaseReward = (MSupply – A)/218, where MSupply = (264 – 1) atomic units and 'A' is amount of already generated coinsPOW mechanism is a voting system for users”

Buying and Selling Dash

Dash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.