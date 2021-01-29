Databroker (DTX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.03 Million

Databroker (CURRENCY:DTX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. Databroker has a market cap of $1.03 million and approximately $374.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Databroker has traded 31.4% lower against the dollar. One Databroker token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0136 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Databroker Profile

Databroker is a token. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,970,213 tokens. Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO. Databroker’s official message board is medium.com/databrokerdao. The official website for Databroker is databrokerdao.com.

Buying and Selling Databroker

Databroker can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Databroker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Databroker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Databroker using one of the exchanges listed above.

