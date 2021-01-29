David M. Obstler Sells 90,000 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CFO David M. Obstler sold 90,000 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.78, for a total transaction of $9,790,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 78,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,521,281.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

DDOG opened at $100.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $30.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,332.22 and a beta of 1.15. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.88 and a 52-week high of $118.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.31.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $154.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.33 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DDOG. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Datadog from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Datadog has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.06.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the third quarter worth about $41,000. 45.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

