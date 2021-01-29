Davis R M Inc. Acquires 8,736 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Davis R M Inc. boosted its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 32.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,736 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $25,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Equinix by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Equinix by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Equinix by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in Equinix by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in Equinix by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Sara Baack sold 1,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.61, for a total transaction of $1,408,138.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,824 shares in the company, valued at $7,756,586.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.25, for a total transaction of $222,075.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,755,910.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,386 shares of company stock worth $21,065,371 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQIX stock traded down $2.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $736.08. The stock had a trading volume of 7,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,422. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $702.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $745.44. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $477.87 and a 52-week high of $839.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.59 billion, a PE ratio of 145.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by ($4.71). Equinix had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 4.62%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 earnings per share for the current year.

EQIX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $840.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $845.00 to $825.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James raised shares of Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $835.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $800.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $804.45.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

