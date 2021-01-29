Davis R M Inc. Has $13.44 Million Position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Davis R M Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. owned about 0.12% of Nordson worth $13,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Nordson by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 2,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 68,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,776,000 after acquiring an additional 7,152 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Nordson alerts:

NDSN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Nordson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Nordson from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.25.

Nordson stock traded down $3.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $180.79. 2,948 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 345,815. Nordson Co. has a one year low of $96.46 and a one year high of $216.87. The stock has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $197.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.17.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 14th. The industrial products company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $558.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.76 million. Nordson had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 18.80%. Nordson’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.47%.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

Featured Article: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.