Davis R M Inc. Has $24.84 Million Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Davis R M Inc. lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,289 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,612 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $24,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 459.4% during the fourth quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 7,966 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $1,092,000. Nwam LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $1,749,000. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded down $3.50 on Friday, hitting $197.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,196,294. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.83. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $105.08 and a 1 year high of $221.28. The company has a market capitalization of $133.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.30%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UNP. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $249.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.38.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

