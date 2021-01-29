Davis R M Inc. Has $38.67 Million Stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Davis R M Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 47.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 700,925 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 224,318 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. owned about 0.17% of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $38,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Granite Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 86,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,753,000 after buying an additional 8,836 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 256,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,143,000 after buying an additional 26,535 shares during the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC increased its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 86,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,760,000 after buying an additional 9,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 441.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 338,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,601,000 after buying an additional 276,206 shares during the last quarter.

IGSB stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,241,974. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.21 and a twelve month high of $55.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.01.

