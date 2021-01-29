Davis R M Inc. Purchases 3,596 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Davis R M Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,331 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,596 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $10,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

Shares of IWB traded down $4.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $209.74. 23,236 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 637,970. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $120.20 and a 12 month high of $219.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $212.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.26.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.