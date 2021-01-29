Davis R M Inc. Sells 32,284 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Davis R M Inc. lowered its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 615,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,284 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $28,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in USB. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 302.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Shares of USB traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.97. 286,763 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,628,397. The company has a market cap of $64.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $28.36 and a fifty-two week high of $55.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.77 and its 200 day moving average is $40.82.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.95. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 22nd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

USB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.39.

In other news, insider James B. Kelligrew sold 2,868 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total transaction of $116,297.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,470,833.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

See Also: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.