Davis R M Inc. Sells 32,284 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Davis R M Inc. lowered its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 615,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,284 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $28,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of USB. FMR LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,491,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,773,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392,958 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 42,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 43,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 49,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 41,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on USB shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Bank of America lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Stephens raised U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $42.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.39.

Shares of USB traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.97. 286,763 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,628,397. The company has a market cap of $64.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $28.36 and a fifty-two week high of $55.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.77 and its 200 day moving average is $40.82.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.95. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 22nd that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider James B. Kelligrew sold 2,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total transaction of $116,297.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,470,833.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

