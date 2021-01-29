DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) Short Interest Up 715.1% in January

DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,100 shares, an increase of 715.1% from the December 31st total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

DBSDY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut DBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th.

DBSDY stock traded up $0.50 on Friday, reaching $77.34. 184,743 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,269. DBS Group has a one year low of $44.22 and a one year high of $83.59. The company has a market cap of $49.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.484 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. DBS Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.11%.

About DBS Group

DBS Group Holdings Ltd provides financial products and services in Singapore, Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others segments. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment offers banking and related financial services, including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products for individual customers.

